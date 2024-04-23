Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.93

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 11503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
Randstad Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Randstad Cuts Dividend
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.
