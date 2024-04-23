Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Avidbank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avidbank stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

