Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.
Avidbank Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Avidbank stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
About Avidbank
