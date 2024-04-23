CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,399. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

