Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $382.25 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03782469 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,224,384.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.