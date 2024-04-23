Cronos Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Cronos has a market cap of $3.50 billion and $12.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00058244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00022015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

