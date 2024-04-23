Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.36. The stock had a trading volume of 209,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,898. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.33 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.54.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

