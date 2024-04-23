Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,226. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $124.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

