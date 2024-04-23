EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

Shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

EnGold Mines Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About EnGold Mines

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

