Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $66,478.40 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,308.91 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.56 or 0.00763491 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050698 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00107979 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,689,259 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
