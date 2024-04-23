Polymath Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $89.40 million and approximately $10,213.12 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00127783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10690591 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,835.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.