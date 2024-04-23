Element Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. 7,064,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

