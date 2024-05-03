Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,353,234 shares of company stock valued at $633,411,278. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Coupang by 767.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 394.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,412,000 after buying an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. 9,203,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,089,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Coupang has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

