North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.01. 50,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.18 and a 1-year high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.