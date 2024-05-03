Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,425. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.