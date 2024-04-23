Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADI traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

