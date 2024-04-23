Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. 527,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,890. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.82.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

