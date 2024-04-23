Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 134,070 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 417,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,899. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929 in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

