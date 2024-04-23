Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 274 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6 %

FIVE traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 897,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,915. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

