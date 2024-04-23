Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after buying an additional 65,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $33.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.87. The stock had a trading volume of 654,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,738. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

