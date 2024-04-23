Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at $716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Photronics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 278,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,969. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

