Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,162 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

KMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,237,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.