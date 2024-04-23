Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Decreased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 4.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 884.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,206,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,646,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

