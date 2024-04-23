Trust Co of Kansas Purchases Shares of 1,017 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Booking accounts for about 2.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Booking by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking stock traded up $71.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,534.18. 99,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,084. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,564.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3,374.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

