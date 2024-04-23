Hedera Hits 24-Hour Volume of $530.98 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $530.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00058185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,272.713295 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08928271 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $41,958,382.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

