Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 1,565,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session's volume of 1,232,796 shares. The stock last traded at $30.46 and had previously closed at $30.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,627 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 244.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

