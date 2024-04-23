Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $138.92 million and $2.15 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 138,777,747 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

