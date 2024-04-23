iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.