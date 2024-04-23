Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires Shares of 3,741 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Trading Up 4.6 %

PHM stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

