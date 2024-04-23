Insider Buying: F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,111. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

