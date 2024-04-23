JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of JBLU traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,418,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

