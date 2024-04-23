Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 9.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 5,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 50,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.