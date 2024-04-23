Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.80 ($7.87).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,270,158.05 ($2,804,048.97). Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTO traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.25). 8,679,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,469. The firm has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 450.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.22.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.