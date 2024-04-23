Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,390.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,389.58 ($17.16), with a volume of 91348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($16.92).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.38. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.81 and a beta of 1.34.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 37.55 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 3,589.74%.
Insider Transactions at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
