Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,390.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,389.58 ($17.16), with a volume of 91348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($16.92).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.38. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 37.55 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 3,589.74%.

Insider Transactions at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($15.77), for a total value of £51,080 ($63,092.89). Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.