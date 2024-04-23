Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of AYA stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 199,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,634. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.33 and a beta of 1.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.96.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.013981 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

