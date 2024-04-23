Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.80% from the stock’s current price.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CXB traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,869. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.00.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

