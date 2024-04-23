Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.17. 4,506,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,617. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

