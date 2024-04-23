Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DML traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.74. The company had a trading volume of 692,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,825. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.09 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4,871.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

