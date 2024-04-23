SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.