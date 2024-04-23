Jefferies Financial Group Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

TSE CPG traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.10. 1,681,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

