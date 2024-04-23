Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on K. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Shares of TSE:K traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. 2,303,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,387. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

