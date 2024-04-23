K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.98.

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

