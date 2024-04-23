K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.98.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
