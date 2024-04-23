Raymond James Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$14.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
