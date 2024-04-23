Raymond James Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$14.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE NXE traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.72. 741,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,479. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

