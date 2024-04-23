Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $17,255,000.

SAP Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SAP traded up $8.48 on Tuesday, reaching $186.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.72. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

