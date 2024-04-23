SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.39.

SIL traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96. In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96. Also, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00. Insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578 over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

