Desjardins Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.62.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.53. 1,180,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

