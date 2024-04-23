Raymond James Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$14.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 114.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.39.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Skeena Resources stock traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.52. 236,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,821. The stock has a market cap of C$588.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.78.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

