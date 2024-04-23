Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$12.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:RUP traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 30,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,094. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,025.38.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

