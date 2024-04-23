Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$30.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.56.

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.46. 117,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,169. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. In other news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

