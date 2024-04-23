Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty
In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.