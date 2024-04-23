Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,456. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

